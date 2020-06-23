FDA Warns Consumers of Dangerous Chemical Found in Company's Hand Sanitizer

The Food and Drug Administration is warning consumers of a potentially dangerous chemical that was found in numerous brands of hand sanitizer.

According to an FDA alert, the sanitizer was produced by the Mexican company Eskbiochem SA de CV and contains a chemical known as methanol, instead of the ethyl alcohol used in most hand sanitizer products.

The FDA does not specify where in the U.S. the product was sold, and hasn’t received any reports of anyone being sickened by the chemical, but warns that anyone who has been exposed to the chemical should stop its use immediately and seek medical treatment if they are experiencing any adverse health effects.

The following brands were impacted:

All-Clean Hand Sanitizer

Esk Biochem Hand Sanitizer

Lavar 70 Gel Hand Sanitizer

The Good Gel Antibacterial Gel Hand Sanitizer

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 75 Percent Alcohol (NDC: 74589-008-04, 74589-009-01)

CleanCare NoGerm Advanced Hand Sanitizer 80 Percent Alcohol (NDC: 74589-003-01, 74589-005-03)

Saniderm Advanced Hand Sanitizer

According to the alert, the FDA tested samples of multiple sanitizers, and said they contained methanol, which the administration deemed “not an acceptable ingredient.”

Consumers who have been exposed to the affected sanitizers are advised to seek treatment. Substantial exposure to methanol can result in nausea, vomiting, headache, blurred vision, permanent blindness, seizures, coma, permanent damage to the nervous system, or even death.

The FDA says the company has not taken action to remove its products from the market.