Food and Drug Administration

FDA Recalls Romaine Lettuce in Illinois Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

The lettuce was packages Oct. 15 and Oct. 16

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled packaged romaine lettuce nationwide Saturday due to a possible E. coli contamination.

All Tanimura & Antle Inc. single head romaine lettuce packaged Oct. 15 or Oct. 16 has been recalled due to a possible contamination of E. coli. The UPC number is o-27918-20314-9.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product, according to the FDA.

The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.

The FDA said a total of 3,396 cartons of the lettuce were distributed across the United States, including in Illinois.

Local

Joe Biden 1 hour ago

Photos Show Chicagoans Reacting to Joe Biden's Apparent Election Win

Lori Lightfoot 2 hours ago

‘America is Back:' Lightfoot Addresses Biden's Election, Chicago Celebrations Following Announcement

According to the FDA, E. coli typically causes diarrhea and bloody stool, but most adults can recover within a week. However, the FDA said some people -- likely children or elderly -- can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, which can lead to permanent damage or death.

Given the packaged date, the FDA said it is unlikely this product still remains on retail shelves, but should be removed if seen at stores across the nation.

This article tagged under:

Food and Drug Administrationu.s. food and drug administrationE. coliLettuce recall
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us