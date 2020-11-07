FDA Recalls Romaine Lettuce in Illinois Due to Possible E. Coli Contamination

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration recalled packaged romaine lettuce nationwide Saturday due to a possible E. coli contamination.

All Tanimura & Antle Inc. single head romaine lettuce packaged Oct. 15 or Oct. 16 has been recalled due to a possible contamination of E. coli. The UPC number is o-27918-20314-9.

There have been no reported illnesses associated with the recalled product, according to the FDA.

RECALL ALERT: Tanimura & Antle is recalling packaged single head romaine lettuce with 10/15 or 10/16 pack dates due to possible E. coli contamination. Consumers shouldn’t eat affected product. We’re actively investigating & will provide more information. https://t.co/MODMoePiZL pic.twitter.com/q3eU2yBP83 — U.S. FDA (@US_FDA) November 6, 2020

The recall is being conducted in consultation with FDA, and is based on the test result of a random sample collected and analyzed by the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development as part of their routine sampling program.

The FDA said a total of 3,396 cartons of the lettuce were distributed across the United States, including in Illinois.

According to the FDA, E. coli typically causes diarrhea and bloody stool, but most adults can recover within a week. However, the FDA said some people -- likely children or elderly -- can develop a form of kidney failure called Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome, which can lead to permanent damage or death.

Given the packaged date, the FDA said it is unlikely this product still remains on retail shelves, but should be removed if seen at stores across the nation.