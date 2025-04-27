NBC 5 Responds has confirmed the Food and Drug Administration has paused a program used for testing quality of fluid milk and other dairy programs.

An internal email seen by Reuters said this was due to reduced capacity in the program's food safety and nutrition division.

The agency specifically paused its proficiency testing for Grade "A" raw milk, according to the email. Grade "A" mill, also known as fluid milk, meets the highest sanitary standards, CNBC reports.

The email stated the program's suspension was due to FDA’s Moffett Center Proficiency Testing Laboratory being unable to provide laboratory support for proficiency testing and data analysis.

The suspension of the program, The Food Emergency Response Network Proficiency Testing Program, comes after 20,000 employees of the Department of Health and Human Services departed their positions.

An HHS spokesperson said the laboratory was already set to be decommissioned before the staff cuts, CNBC reported.

According to CNBC, the FDA’s proficiency testing programs ensure consistency and accuracy across the nation’s network of food safety laboratories.

The program and dairy testing are planned to resume once transferred to another FDA laboratory, NBC 5 Responds confirmed.