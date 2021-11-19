FDA Expands Onion Recall Leading to Salmonella Outbreak in Illinois

Federal officials have expanded an onion recall connected with a salmonella outbreak that sickened more than three dozen Illinois residents last month.

The Food and Drug Administration added Green Giant Fresh whole yellow and white onions sold in Champaign, Illinois sold between July 15 to Aug. 16, 2021 to the updated recall list.

The following were the UPC on the bag:

60580600123-9

60580600170-3

60580600218-2

As of Friday, more than 892 people in at least 38 states across the U.S. had been diagnosed with salmonella, with 183 patients hospitalized, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

In Illinois, at least 48 people had been diagnosed with the disease, with 30 more diagnosed in Wisconsin and over 50 in Missouri.

According to the CDC, the outbreak stems from fresh whole red, white and yellow onions, imported from Chihuahua, Mexico and distributed by ProSource, Incorporated.

The onions were sold to restaurants and grocery stores.

ProSource says the onions were last imported on Aug. 27, but have a shelf life of up to three months in storage, and could still be in homes or businesses.

Businesses are advised to not sell or serve the onions that were imported from Chihuahua and distributed by ProSource. Consumers are advised to throw away onions that don’t have packaging.

Salmonella can cause a wide variety of symptoms. Patients are advised to call a physician immediately if they are experiencing:

Diarrhea and a fever higher than 102 degrees

Bloody diarrhea

Vomiting

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat and feeling dizzy when standing up

Symptom-onset usually occurs within six hours to six days after consuming the bacteria. Most individuals recover without treatment after 4-to-7 days.

Individuals with weakened immune systems, including children under the age of 5 and adults 65 and older, are at risk of more severe cases that could require hospitalization.