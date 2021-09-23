FBI Seeks Armed Suspect in Midlothian Bank Robbery

The FBI is searching for a man who robbed a bank Thursday afternoon in south suburban Midlothian, according to authorities.
At approximately 1 p.m., the suspect entered the BMO Harris Bank, 4050 147th St., displayed a gun and demanded money. He then fled on foot, heading north, the FBI said in a news release.
The suspect is said to be 5-foot-8 to 6 feet, wearing black pants and a black hooded sweatshirt over his head. He walked with a noticeable limp, authorities stated.
The suspect was considered to be armed and dangerous.
Local
Anyone with information can contact the FBI's Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.