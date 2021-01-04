wilmette

FBI Seeks 2 Suspects in Suburban Wilmette Bank Robbery

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office

FBI

The FBI and police have started searching for two suspects accused of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in north suburban Wilmette, authorities said.

The robbery occurred at 2:43 p.m. at Byline Bank, 3245 Lake Ave.

One suspect was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Mercedes-Benz insignia on it and a dark cloth mask. The second wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Nike insignia and had a white face mask on, FBI officials said.

The suspects are believed to be in a lime green Dodge Challenger.

FBI

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

