FBI Seeks 2 Suspects in Suburban Wilmette Bank Robbery

The FBI and police have started searching for two suspects accused of robbing a bank Monday afternoon in north suburban Wilmette, authorities said.

The robbery occurred at 2:43 p.m. at Byline Bank, 3245 Lake Ave.

One suspect was said to be wearing a black hooded sweatshirt with a Mercedes-Benz insignia on it and a dark cloth mask. The second wore a gray hooded sweatshirt with a Nike insignia and had a white face mask on, FBI officials said.

The suspects are believed to be in a lime green Dodge Challenger.

Additional details haven't been released.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.