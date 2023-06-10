Matteson

FBI seeks 2 suspects in south suburban Matteson bank robbery

By Matt Stefanski

Federal and local law enforcement are looking to identify the two individuals responsible for robbing a bank on Saturday morning in south suburban Matteson.

The FBI Chicago Field Office released surveillance photos of the two suspects wanted for an armed robbery at approximately 10:30 a.m. at BMO Harris Bank, 4940 211th St. The suspects displayed weapons and demanded money before getting away, according to authorities.

Anonymous tips can submitted to the FBI by calling 312-421-6700 or online at tips.fbi.gov.

