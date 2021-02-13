Sauganash

FBI Seeking Man For Bank Robbery in Sauganash

The FBI are seeking a man wanted for a bank robbery Feb. 5 in Sauganash on the Northwest Side.

About 1 p.m. the man robbed a Chase Bank branch, 4145 W. Peterson Ave., armed with a gun, federal officials said.

The man is described as being about 5-foot-10, with an average build, brown deep-set eyes, dark-brown complexion and was soft-spoken, officials said. He was last seen wearing a gray mask, gray scarf, gray hoodie, black gloves and jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI at 312-421-6700.

