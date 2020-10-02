north aurora

FBI Searching for Suspect in Suburban North Aurora Bank Robbery

At approximately 1 p.m. Thursday, an unknown man robbed the Old Second National Bank, located at 200 W. John St.

The Chicago FBI Field Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in suburban North Aurora Thursday afternoon, according to an agency spokeswoman.

At approximately 1 p.m., an unknown man robbed the Old Second National Bank, located at 200 W. John St., officials stated. The suspect is approximately 20 to 30 years old, has short brown hair, green-ish blue eyes.

The suspect wore a beanie, white N-95 mask, a plain black jacket, dark pants and Chuck Taylor Converse shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

