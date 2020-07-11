Glen Ellyn

FBI Searching for Suspect in Suburban Glen Ellyn Bank Robbery

The robbery was reported at 11 a.m. Saturday at the Glen Ellyn Bank and Trust on Roosevelt Road

The Chicago FBI Field Office is searching for a man suspected of robbing a bank in suburban Glen Ellyn Saturday afternoon, according to an agency spokeswoman.

At approximately 11 a.m., an unknown man robbed the Glen Ellyn Bank and Trust on Roosevelt Road, officials stated. The suspect is approximately 50 years old, 5-foot 6-inches tall to 5-foot 8-inches tall and weighs approximately 150 to 160 lbs.

The individual was wearing a reflective vest, beige hat and red bandana face covering.

Anyone with information is asked to call the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.

