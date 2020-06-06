FBI Searching for Lakeview East Bank Robbery Suspect

The FBI is seeking to identify a man who robbed a Chase Bank location at around 12 p.m. Saturday in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

The suspect allegedly robbed the Chase Bank located at 3032 N. Clark Street, according to a news release.

The unknown individual was identified as a bald, 6-foot-tall black male wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored oversized jeans. A weapon was not used during the robbery, the FBI stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at 312-421-6700.