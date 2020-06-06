CHASE BANK

FBI Searching for Lakeview East Bank Robbery Suspect

The robbery was reported at around 12 p.m. Saturday at the Chase Bank located at 3032 N. Clark Street

The FBI is seeking to identify a man who robbed a Chase Bank location at around 12 p.m. Saturday in Chicago's Lakeview East neighborhood.

The suspect allegedly robbed the Chase Bank located at 3032 N. Clark Street, according to a news release.

The unknown individual was identified as a bald, 6-foot-tall black male wearing a light-colored shirt and light-colored oversized jeans. A weapon was not used during the robbery, the FBI stated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the FBI Chicago Field Office at  312-421-6700.

