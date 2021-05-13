FBI Offers $10K Reward in Search for Second Gunman in Jaslyn Adams Shooting

The FBI is offering a $10,000 reward for the arrest and conviction of the second gunman wanted in the murder of 7-year-old Jaslyn Adams.

Devontay Anderson, 21, may have fled Illinois to Florida after he opened fire April 18 on a car in a drive-thru at a West Side McDonald’s, federal prosecutors said Wednesday in a criminal complaint.

Jaslyn and her father, Jontae Adams, were in an Infiniti in the 3200 block of West Roosevelt Road when two gunmen got out of an Audi and fired into their car about 4:20 p.m., authorities have said. Jaslyn was killed and her father was wounded.

The federal complaint describes surveillance video viewed by the Chicago Police Department that captured the shooting. It said the Audi contained three people when it pulled behind the Infiniti.

Demond Goudy and Marion Lewis have also been charged in connection with the shooting. Prosecutors have said Lewis was the getaway driver but did not fire any of the shots.

Prosecutors said GPS notifications from a Facebook account associated with Anderson have pointed to Miami, Florida. The FBI said Anderson also has links in Indiana.