Cook County Jail

FBI Offering $2,000 Reward for Information on Escaped Cook County Jail Detainee

The FBI is offering a $2,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of a detainee who escaped the Cook County Jail by disguising himself as another inmate.

Jahquez Scott escaped the jail May 2 after allegedly promising to pay another man $1,000 to agree to let him steal his identity to secure release, according to Cook County sheriff’s office spokeswoman Sophia Ansari.

Scott, 21, had been arrested the day before on a weapons charge while on parole for battery of an officer, according to the Cook County state’s attorney’s office.

Cook County Jail
