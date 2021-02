The FBI and the Chicago Police Department on Friday were searching for a Dodge Durango that was believed to have been involved in a number of carjackings and thefts in the Chicago area, authorities said.

The SUV, which has an Illinois license plate with the number S339713, was initially taken at gunpoint. If located, law enforcement suggest that you call 911 and don't approach the vehicle.

The SUV's location was unknown as of Friday.

The occupants are considered armed and dangerous, police said.