FBI investigates Schaumburg bank robbery

The FBI is investigating after a bank robbery in suburban Schaumburg on Wednesday morning.

According to Schaumburg police and the FBI, the U.S. Bank location at 60 South Meacham in Schaumburg was robbed Wednesday morning just before noon.

According to Total Traffic, Meacham Road was temporarily closed for several blocks during the investigation of the robbery, but the roadways reopened shortly before 1 p.m.

There were no reports of injuries, and it remains unclear whether any money was stolen from the bank.

The FBI issued a statement saying that more information on the incident would be released.