The mother of rapper FBG Duck filed an explosive lawsuit Wednesday that implicates rap superstar Lil Durk and his slain protege King Von in her son’s gang-related killing in the Gold Coast.

FBG Duck, whose real name is Carlton Weekly, was gunned down by a group of masked men as he waited to enter the Dolce & Gabbana store in August 2020. His girlfriend, Cashae Williams, and another man, Davon Brinson, were also wounded in the attack and named as plaintiffs in the suit.

The list of defendants is wide-ranging and includes: Derrick “Lil Durk” Banks and the estate of Dayvon “King Von” Bennett; their high-profile record labels; the city of Chicago; Dolce & Gabbana; two private security firms; and the six members and associates of the O Block faction of the Black Disciples who were convicted in Duck’s slaying earlier this year.

Duck’s mother, Lasheena Weekly, was expected to announce the lawsuit Wednesday at the downtown offices of the Dinizulu Law Group, which is filing the case.

Duck’s murder stemmed from a bitter feud between O Block and Duck’s Tookaville faction of the Gangster Disciples, which was memorialized in a series of violent rap songs, including scathing disses between Duck and Von.

Although Von was fatally shot in Atlanta long before the three-month O Block trial started last November, he was identified as a leader of the gang set and was accused of placing a bounty on Duck’s head.

Piggybacking largely on evidence that was laid bare at trial, the lawsuit filed in Cook County court holds that Durk’s record label Only The Family, or OTF, was a criminal enterprise itself. The label, which included Von as a signee, has held contracts with the media giant Sony and other larger labels, which allegedly welcomed artists engaged in criminal activity.

Durk and the labels knew Von “had a vendetta against FBG Duck ... and consistently sought to build a brand of violence and reality rap, based on committing real acts of violence on FBG Duck and the public at large,” according to the lawsuit.

“They understood that reality rap, violence, controversy, beefs and notoriety were good for driving increased record sales, streams and views, for building a brand and profiting from a violent image,” the suit states.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

OTF emerged from a “collective of gangs” on Chicago’s South Side and “serves as a hub for the O Block criminal enterprise and street gang,” according to the lawsuit. Durk and Von, identified in the suit as “high-ranking members of different sets of the Black Disciples gang,” are known for “waging a battle of diss tracks.”

The suit further alleges that Dolce & Gabbana didn’t provide adequate security, a guard at the store abandoned his post and Chicago police officers failed to immediately attend to Duck after he was shot. He was left bleeding for 17 minutes before emergency medical crews reached him, according to the suit.

In August 2020, Duck was shopping for a gift for his son on Aug. 4, 2020, when he was spotted by an O Block associate who alerted gang members to Duck’s location and spoke to someone on a phone associated with Durk’s brother.

Duck was standing outside Dolce & Gabbana, with Williams waiting in a nearby car, when two vehicles pulled up and gunmen jumped out. Weekly was shot 16 times, and Wiliams and Brinson were also wounded.

Von had previously included a scene of himself killing a man named “Duck” in the video for his track “Took Her to the O,” released about six months before his rival was murdered. The video has since amassed 288 million views on YouTube.

“As a result [of the murder] Lil Durk, O Block, [and] OTF became international brands through social media and music streaming platforms and profited through podcasts, social media and music streaming,” the lawsuit states. “In essence they monetized the killing of FBG Duck.”