Favorable conditions, sunshine return this weekend as temperatures rise

Chicago residents and visitors will encounter splendid weather and sunshine this weekend as several festivals and major events, including the Taste of Chicago, take place.

Following persistent drizzle on Friday, dry conditions will set in on Saturday, with temperatures climbing into the mid 70s, according to NBC 5 Storm Team meteorologists. While seasonably warm weather will persist across the region, temperatures will be cooler along the lakefront compared to inland.

Daytime temperatures will hover in the mid 70s on Sunday as the Chicago Bears face the Green Bay Packers in their season opener at Soldier Field. Fans might want to keep an umbrella handy - as isolated showers are possible in the afternoon.

As the work week gets underway on Monday, temperatures are poised to drop into the high 60s to low 70s. Rain and thunderstorms are possible then and on Tuesday, which will also see cooler conditions compared to this weekend.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Showers will stick around for a little while; Wednesday will see periodic chances of rain, with the majority of showers expected near the lakefront.

Comfortable conditions will make a return by the following weekend, with temperatures expected to climb into the mid 70s.