Fauci to Receive Award, Speak at University of Chicago Thursday

The University of Chicago announced the Harris School of Public Policy will honor White House Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci with a special award and event this week.

Facui is set to receive the 2020 Harris Dean's Award from the University of Chicago at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, presented by professor Katherine Baicker. To register for the event, click here.

“We are delighted to welcome Dr. Fauci to the University of Chicago Harris School of Public Policy and have him share his perspectives with our students and others from across the campus community,” Baicker said. “As one of the world’s preeminent infectious disease experts and foremost voices for evidence-based policy in the fight against COVID-19, his illustrious career and enduring commitment to public service serve as powerful inspiration for the next generation of policy leaders.”

According to the university, the Harris Dean's award is annually given to "an exceptional leader who has championed analytically rigorous, evidence-based approaches to policy, and who is an example for the next generation of policy leaders and scholars."

In 2019, the award was given to former U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the University of Chicago noted.

Fauci made headlines as the coronavirus pandemic took hold of the U.S. from 2020 - 2021, leading the nation through uncertain times. According to the university, Fauci was appointed director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases in 1984 and has served under six presidents.