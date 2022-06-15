Father's Day Specials to Check Out in Chicago

This Father's Day, the city of Chicago has everything you need to make your dad's day extra special.

Deciding what to do for Father's Day can be difficult, so we've compiled a list of suggestions.

Fortunately, Chicago makes planning easier by offering a variety of events and offers. Whether you think your father might enjoy a meal, a cold beer, or some time away from the family, Chicago has an event for all dads.

Unless otherwise noted, all events take place on Sunday, June 19.

Here are some specials and events to check out:

Food Specials

Cafe Ba-Ba-Reeba

Celebrate Dad with “Tapas for Papas” Father's Day Brunch from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m on Sunday. Brunch items will be served, the company says.

Reservations can be made here.

Ina Mae Tavern

Ina Mae Tavern will have live music from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, in honor of both Father's Day and Juneteenth, with $5 Cigar City brews and $10 Old-Fashioneds.

Reservations can be made here.

Burrito Beach

Dads who bring their kids to the Ohio Street and Lincoln Park locations get a complimentary entree with the purchase of any other meal on Sunday.

For more information click here.

Pilot Project Brewing

From 11 a.m. to 10 p.m., a $39 Father's Day package that includes four beer tickets, a branded stemmed glass, and a Pilot Project T-shirt.

For tickets click here.

Sueños at Soho House

A brunch where dads will be greeted with a complimentary michelada topped with an oyster.

For reservations click here.

Dad-Organized Events for the Family

Kings Dining & Entertainment

Families can get bowling, a burger, a beer, and a bowling pin for $50 per person this Father’s Day at King's.

For more information click here.

Chicago Cubs Games

Although there is no special event for Father's Day on Sunday, June 19, there is a free tie-dyed t-shirt promotion on Friday, June 17 during Fathers day weekend.

For promotional tickets and more information on games, click here.

Blue Man Group & 2D Restaurant

From 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Blue Man Group will be collaborating with 2D Restaurant to develop a special blue mochi donut that will be offered at 2D throughout the month of June.

Guests who purchase a Blue Man Group doughnut will receive a special ticket code for 20% off tickets to upcoming Blue Man Group performances at the Briar Street Theatre.

For more information click here.

Ribfest

Beginning at 12 p.m. from June 17 to 19, The 33rd annual BBQ extravaganza is filled with a petting zoo, magic acts, inflatables, and more.

For more information click here.