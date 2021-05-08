Lake Michigan

Father Leads Search For Missing Son on Lake Michigan After Boat Capsizes

After traveling miles from Puerto Rico to Chicago, a father is still searching for his son along Lake Michigan after a boat capsized nearby.

Benjamin Soto organized a group at around 8 a.m. Saturday morning at Whihala Beach in Whiting, Indiana to try to find his 20-year-old son, Kelvin Soto Crespo, whose boat capsized May 1 near the East Chicago Marina, according to a release.

Lake Michigan drowning survivors Evelyn Hernandez and Dave Benjamin, also co-founder of the Great Lakes Surf Rescue Project, joined the search Saturday morning.

“Our goal is to reunite this family and help them have closure of their beloved,” Hernandez said.

The family said they appreciate the work done by police and the U.S. Coast Guard to help recover Crespo's body.

