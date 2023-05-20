Father Killed, 2 Teens Injured When Grenade Explodes at Northwest Indiana Home: Sheriff

A father was killed and his two teenage children were injured on Saturday evening when a hand grenade exploded at a home in northwest Indiana, according to sheriff's deputies.

The Lake County Sheriff's Department said at around 6:30 p.m., deputies responded to a reported explosion at a home in 3400 block of West Lakeshore Drive located in the Lakes of the Four Seasons subdivision.

Family members were going through their grandfather's belongings when they found a hand grenade and someone reportedly pulled the pin, detonating the device, officials said.

A man was found responsive and the scene and later pronounced dead. His two children, a 17-year-old boy and 18-year-old woman, sustained shrapnel wounds and were taken to an area hospital.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

As a precaution, the Porter County Bomb Squad was called to secure the area and search for any additional explosive devices, according to authorities. The incident remains under investigation by the Lake County Sheriff's Department's Crime Scene Investigations unit and homicide detectives.