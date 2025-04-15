Father of 4 charged with fatally stabbing wife in front of young daughters on NW Side

A man who allegedly fatally stabbed his wife in a jealous rage in front of two of their young daughters Saturday night in their Lincoln Square home has a history of domestic violence, including one day before the attack, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Nurmuhammed Inus, 35, faces one count of first-degree murder for the killing of Mairunnisa B. Osman, 29, Chicago police announced Tuesday.

Inus had a history of domestic violence and just a day before the fatal attack police were called to the home because he allegedly shoved Osman to the ground and slapped her in the face, according to prosecutors.

Judge Mary Marubio ordered Inus detained pending trial, stating he “committed the most violent act in front of two children,” exposing them to the “brutal and heinous murder of their mother.”

Late Saturday night, Osman was inside the family’s apartment in the 2700 block of West Balmoral Avenue with all four of their daughters, ages 12 to 3, according to prosecutors.

The daughters were in their room getting ready for bed, when Inus returned to the apartment and began arguing with Osman in the other bedroom, accusing her of infidelity, prosecutors said.

Two of the children, 12 and 8, heard their father take something from a knife drawer in the kitchen and return to the room, prosecutors said.

The two children then heard screaming and saw their father choking their mother while “accusing her of cheating and telling her she was going to die,” prosecutors said. The children also saw the handle of a knife stuck in their mother’s side.

The 12-year-old daughter called 9-1-1 while the 8-year-old stayed with their mother, prosecutors said. Inus washed his hands and fled the scene, according to police and prosecutors.

When first responders arrived at the home, the knife was still stuck in Osman’s side. An autopsy indicated Osman had been stabbed four times, according to prosecutors.

While officers were on scene, Inus called Osman’s brother. He connected him with a sergeant who instructed him to turn himself in, prosecutors said.

Just before midnight, Inus drove himself to a Northwest Side station and admitted to stabbing Osman, according to police.

While in custody, Inus called a relative who then reached out to the 12-year-old daughter and tried to persuade her to change her story, prosecutors said. At that point, the girls, 12 and 8, had already been interviewed by police. Marubio ordered Inus have no contact with the children or any of Osman’s relatives for the duration of the trial.

Inus and Osman had been married for 15 years, according to his attorney. He has lived in Cook County for the past six years.

Police responded to at least three domestic-related incidents between Inus and Osman over the past six months. Inus was never arrested or charged in any case, according to his attorney.