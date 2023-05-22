Des Plaines

Father Arrested in Des Plaines for Leaving 6 Children in Hot Van Was at Cleaning Job: Cops

Officers canvassed the apartment complex and were able to locate the children's father who stated that he left the kids in a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. and went to clean a residence.

By Matt Stefanski

Handcuffs
Getty Images

A father was arrested for child endangerment on Monday afternoon after leaving his six children inside a hot vehicle while performing a cleaning job at an apartment complex in Des Plaines, authorities said.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9100 block of Lincoln Drive for the report of children locked in a vehicle at an apartment complex, according to authorities. Officers arrived on scene and found six children: an 18-month-old, plus a 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3-year-old.

Sheriff's officials said the children did not seem to be in distress, but were "visibly overheated." Officers canvassed the apartment complex and were able to locate the children's father who stated that he left the kids in a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. and went to clean a residence.

All six children were transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was called to evaluate possible placement for the treatment, according to police.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The father, whose name hasn't been released, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and was released from custody pending a court hearing on June 22.

This article tagged under:

Des Plaines
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us