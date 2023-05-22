Father Arrested in Des Plaines for Leaving 6 Children in Hot Van Was at Cleaning Job: Cops

A father was arrested for child endangerment on Monday afternoon after leaving his six children inside a hot vehicle while performing a cleaning job at an apartment complex in Des Plaines, authorities said.

At around 12:20 p.m., the Cook County Sheriff's Office responded to the 9100 block of Lincoln Drive for the report of children locked in a vehicle at an apartment complex, according to authorities. Officers arrived on scene and found six children: an 18-month-old, plus a 7, 6, 5, 4 and 3-year-old.

Sheriff's officials said the children did not seem to be in distress, but were "visibly overheated." Officers canvassed the apartment complex and were able to locate the children's father who stated that he left the kids in a vehicle at around 11:30 a.m. and went to clean a residence.

All six children were transported to an area hospital for an evaluation. The Illinois Department of Child and Family Services was called to evaluate possible placement for the treatment, according to police.

The father, whose name hasn't been released, was charged with six counts of misdemeanor child endangerment and was released from custody pending a court hearing on June 22.