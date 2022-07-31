2 Adults, 5 Children Killed in I-90 Crash in McHenry County

Five children were among seven killed Sunday in McHenry County after two vehicles collided on Interstate 90, according to Illinois State Police.

A vehicle was reportedly driving the wrong way when it struck another one at approximately 2:11 a.m. near Mile Marker 33. Both vehicles burst into flames.

Police have confirmed multiple fatalities, including a women and five children from a van and an additional woman from the other vehicle involved in the crash.

Police also reported that one person with "severe injuries" was airlifted to a hospital nearby.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

As authorities investigate, a portion of westbound I-90 lanes remain closed. Traffic is being diverted off at Anthony Road.