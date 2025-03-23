Fatal wrong-way crash closes inbound Eisenhower Expressway

The inbound lanes of the Eisenhower Expressway were closed near Hillside Sunday morning after a fatal wrong-way crash.

According to officials, the crash involved a vehicle traveling the wrong way in the inbound lanes near Mannheim Road on Sunday morning.

At least four vehicles were involved in the crash, and one fatality has been reported at this time. All motorists involved were taken to area hospitals, according to authorities.

All lanes of the highway remain closed between the Reagan Memorial Tollway and Mannheim Road, according to Total Traffic.

Motorists are being encouraged to use Roosevelt Road as an alternative route at this time.

No further information was immediately available.