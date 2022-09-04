Fatal West Town Hit-and-Run Being Investigated as Homicide, Police Say

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in West Town that is being investigated as a homicide, according to Chicago police.

According to authorities, the incident occurred in the first block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday.

Police say a 22-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him. The sedan then fled the scene.

The man was pronounced dead, and police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

There are no suspects in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.