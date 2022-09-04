Fatal West Town Hit-and-Run Being Investigated as Homicide, Police Say

A man is dead after a hit-and-run crash in West Town that is being investigated as a homicide, according to Chicago police.
According to authorities, the incident occurred in the first block of North Ogden Avenue at approximately 5:15 a.m. Sunday.
Police say a 22-year-old man was walking on a sidewalk when a dark-colored sedan struck him. The sedan then fled the scene.
The man was pronounced dead, and police say the incident is being investigated as a homicide.
There are no suspects in custody at this time, and Area Three detectives are investigating.