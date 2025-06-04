Cook County

Fatal Streamwood stabbing suspect charged with first-degree murder

The suspect had been hospitalized for several days after his apprehension by police

By NBC Chicago Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his two sisters inside a Streamwood residence has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, has been in custody since Sunday, but had been hospitalized with unspecified injuries since his apprehension.

Now, he is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his sisters Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Eyani Jones, 10.

According to Streamwood police, the attack occurred in a residence in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue on May 28. Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the residence for a disturbance, and when they arrived they found Janiya and Eyani inside, both of whom had been stabbed.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and a short time later Jalonie Jenkins was identified as a suspect in the killings.

Officers recovered his vehicle in nearby Bensenville later that night, but Jenkins was not in the vicinity. An arrest warrant was issued, and through a combined effort from Streamwood Police, the Major Case Assistance Team and the U.S. Marshals, he was taken into custody near the Downers Grove Metra station on Sunday.

Cook County
