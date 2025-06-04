The suspect accused of fatally stabbing his two sisters inside a Streamwood residence has been formally charged with first-degree murder.

Jalonie Jenkins, 25, has been in custody since Sunday, but had been hospitalized with unspecified injuries since his apprehension.

Now, he is facing two counts of first-degree murder in the deaths of his sisters Janiya Jenkins, 21, and Eyani Jones, 10.

According to Streamwood police, the attack occurred in a residence in the 1600 block of McKool Avenue on May 28. Just before 8 p.m., police were called to the residence for a disturbance, and when they arrived they found Janiya and Eyani inside, both of whom had been stabbed.

Both were pronounced dead at the scene, and a short time later Jalonie Jenkins was identified as a suspect in the killings.

Officers recovered his vehicle in nearby Bensenville later that night, but Jenkins was not in the vicinity. An arrest warrant was issued, and through a combined effort from Streamwood Police, the Major Case Assistance Team and the U.S. Marshals, he was taken into custody near the Downers Grove Metra station on Sunday.