Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-94; delays expected

Lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) at Sibley Avenue near Dolton were closed during the Tuesday morning rush hour commute due to a fatal motorcycle crash, the Illinois State Police said.

About 2:57 a.m., a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Sibley struck a vehicle, ISP said.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. No other details on injuries were provided.

As of 6:20 a.m., all southbound lanes on I-94 at Sibley remain closed, and the investigation remained active, ISP said.

NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said the crash investigation was causing major delays in both the inbound and outbound lanes, with a reroute in place.

Expect delays of up to 15 minutes, Martin said.

Another major traffic backup in the Chicago area Tuesday morning was on I-55 at Burr Ridge, where a semi truck rolled over onto its side. Lanes on I-55 were closed with hazmat on scene, Martin said. Backups were building as far back as Bolingbrook, with traffic "jam packed."