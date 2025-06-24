Fatal motorcycle crash closes lanes on I-94; delays expected

Lanes on the Bishop Ford Freeway (I-94) at Sibley Avenue near Dolton were closed during the Tuesday morning rush hour commute due to a fatal motorcycle crash, the Illinois State Police said.
About 2:57 a.m., a motorcycle in the southbound lanes of I-94 near Sibley struck a vehicle, ISP said.
The driver of the motorcycle was pronounced dead on the scene, police said. No other details on injuries were provided.
As of 6:20 a.m., all southbound lanes on I-94 at Sibley remain closed, and the investigation remained active, ISP said.
NBC 5 traffic reporter Kye Martin said the crash investigation was causing major delays in both the inbound and outbound lanes, with a reroute in place.
Expect delays of up to 15 minutes, Martin said.
Another major traffic backup in the Chicago area Tuesday morning was on I-55 at Burr Ridge, where a semi truck rolled over onto its side. Lanes on I-55 were closed with hazmat on scene, Martin said. Backups were building as far back as Bolingbrook, with traffic "jam packed."
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.