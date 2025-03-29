Person killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash, police say

A person was struck and killed when they exited their vehicle following an earlier crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a two-vehicle crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near 115th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

An occupant got out of one of the vehicles and was then struck by a passing vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle then fled the scene, and has not yet been located, police said.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the earlier crash, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.