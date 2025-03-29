Illinois State Police

Person killed in Bishop Ford hit-and-run crash, police say

The victim was struck and killed after exiting their vehicle following an earlier crash

By NBC Chicago Staff

A person was struck and killed when they exited their vehicle following an earlier crash on the Bishop Ford Expressway Saturday morning.

According to authorities, a two-vehicle crash had occurred in the southbound lanes of the highway near 115th Street at approximately 4:15 a.m. Saturday.

An occupant got out of one of the vehicles and was then struck by a passing vehicle, according to Illinois State Police. The vehicle then fled the scene, and has not yet been located, police said.

The person who was struck was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported in the earlier crash, and Illinois State Police are continuing to investigate.

