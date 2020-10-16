Eisenhower Expressway

Fatal Crash Shuts Down Inbound Eisenhower at Harlem

One person was killed and a child was injured in a crash that shut down the inbound Eisenhower Expressway early Friday in west suburban Oak Park.

The single-vehicle rollover happened shortly before 4:30 a.m. on eastbound I-290 near Harlem Avenue, according to Illinois State Police.

The female driver was thrown from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene, state police said. Her passenger, an 8-year-old boy, was taken to Loyola University Medical Center in Maywood with serious injuries.

Local

coronavirus illinois 10 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Sets 1-Day Record of New Cases, Chicago Public Schools' Plan

Dolton 8 hours ago

Bystander, Shooter Killed During Shootout in Dolton Menard's Parking Lot

The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

All inbound lanes are closed at Harlem as authorities investigate, state police said.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Eisenhower ExpresswayOak Park
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us