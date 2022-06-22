Fatal Crash on Stevenson Expressway Near Midway Airport Kills 1, Snarls Morning Commute

A deadly accident early Wednesday morning on Interstate 55 near Harlem Avenue killed one person and backed up traffic for nearly four hours, officials say.

The accident, between an SUV and a semi-truck, occurred just before 3 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of the Stevenson Expressway at Central, according to the Illinois State Police.

The driver of the SUV was injured at the time of the accident and transported to a nearby hospital. The driver was later pronounced.

The accident caused significant delays on both the northbound lanes and the southbound lanes of Interstate 55. For several hours, the outbound lanes were closed a detour was in place, snarling the early morning commute for many.

The cause of the accident is currently under investigation, according to officials.