Fatal Crash on I-290 at Harlem Avenue Kills 1, Shuts Down Lanes

A fatal two vehicle crash on Interstate 290 Monday morning killed one person and has closed two lanes for investigation, Illinois State Police say.

At approximately 8:52 a.m. Monday, ISP District Chicago troopers responded to a two vehicle crash involving a commercial vehicle at Interstate 290 westbound near Harlem Ave., officials say.

Video from the scene shows what appears to be a van carrying produce crashed up against the back of a semi-truck, with boxes and other contents from the van scattered across the grass.

According to Illinois State Police, One person was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Shortly after the crash, two right lanes of Interstate 290 Westbound closed for investigation. The lanes remain closed at this time. Traffic is proceeding through the left lane, and delays are expected.

Further details were not immediately available