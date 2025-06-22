At least two people have died after a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 55 near suburban Lemont Sunday morning.

According to Illinois State Police, the crash occurred near Lemont Road on the northbound side of the Barack Obama Presidential Expressway at approximately 3:26 a.m.

The crash involved at least three vehicles, and two individuals were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. A third individual was transported to an area hospital with unspecified injuries.

As a result of the crash, all northbound lanes of the highway remain closed, with traffic diverted off onto the Veterans Memorial Tollway (Interstate 355). In addition, the ramps from I-355 toward the northbound I-55 also remain closed.

No further information was available on the circumstances of the crash, and an investigation remains underway.

*Note: The crash occurred on part of Interstate 55 named after former President Barack Obama. The original version of this story identified the roadway as the Stevenson Expressway, which ends at the Tri-State Tollway.