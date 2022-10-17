Fatal Cicero House Fire Kills 1

A 62-year-old man was killed when a fire broke out at a Cicero residence overnight, according to officials.

According to a town spokesperson, fire officials were called shortly after midnight Monday to a home located at 3135 S. 53rd Avenue. The fire is believed to have started in the basement near the front of the house, officials said.

The 62-year-old man killed in the blaze was watching television in the front room of the house when the fire began, according to officials.

Another person inside the home, an 82-year-old woman, who is believed to be the victim's mother, was safely escorted out. Two of the family's five cats are missing and are suspected to have been killed in the fire, authorities said.

Video and photos from the scene show portions of a white house badly burned, and nearly having turned black from smoke and flames.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but officials say it is initially believed to be an accident that possibly involved a candle.