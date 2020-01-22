Woman, 30, Dies in Lake Barrington Crash

A 30-year-old Algonquin woman died after crashing her car into a tree, rolling over and then being hit by another car Tuesday night in north suburban Lake Barrington.

She was driving a Nissan Altima about 11:40 p.m. south on Kelsey Road north of Flint Creek Drive when she left the roadway for an unknown reason and drove into a ditch and struck a tree, the Lake County sheriff’s office said in a statement.

Her car rolled over onto its roof and came to a rest in the roadway, the sheriff’s office said. The Nissan was then struck by a southbound Toyota Camry driven by a 39-year-old man from Fox River Grove.

Deputies tried to free the woman from her car but couldn’t, the sheriff’s office said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the other car was taken to Good Shepard Hospital near Barrington for treatment, the sheriff’s office said.

The Lake County coroner’s office, which has scheduled an autopsy, has not released the woman’s name.