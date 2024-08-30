The video in this story is from an earlier report.

Popular, fast-casual Mediterranean restaurant CAVA will soon open a second suburban Chicago location, according to a press release.

The new location, in the River Forest Town Center at 7211 Lake Street in River Forest, will open to the public Friday, Sept. 6. Earlier this year, CAVA opened its first Midwest location in Chicago's Wicker Park neighborhood. In June, the restaurant opened its first suburban location in Vernon Hills near Hawthorne Mall.

The restaurant's "Mediterranean-inspired" fast-casual cuisine features customizable bowls and pitas, with a menu that includes harissa honey chicken and spicy lamb meatballs, flavorful greens and grains, dips, spreads, dressings, and toppings and more. The restaurant also features a kid's menu, according to its website.

According to the release, CAVA's Illinois locations are the only CAVA locations in the "upper Midwest." CAVA's other Midwestern locations include stores in Kansas and Missouri, the chain's website showed.