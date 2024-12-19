Far-right influencer Nick Fuentes said he believes his Berwyn home was among those targeted by a man suspected in a triple homicide who was fatally shot by police late Wednesday night following a home invasion on Fuentes' block.

The situation first started around 9:40 p.m. Wednesday in downstate Illinois, just over two hours south of Berwyn, where police said a triple homicide took place.

According to Illinois State Police, three people were killed in the 1100 block of Riverside Drive in Mahomet, located just outside of Champaign. All three were shot, with one pronounced dead at the scene and two others dying at area hospitals.

The man suspected in those killings was then spotted roughly two hours later, as authorities said Berwyn police responded to the 1800 block of Home Avenue for reports of a man armed with a gun.

Berwyn is located just over 144 miles from Mahomet.

Upon arrival, police said the man fled on foot and successfully escaped the two responding police officers before forcing his way into a home on a nearby street, where he fatally shot two dogs. Officials said the man then fled into a yard, once again on Home Avenue.

Police said the man, identified as 24-year-old John Lyons, was shot and killed by police after he fired several rounds towards responding officers.

Fuentes, who lives in the area of the Berwyn incident, posted on X, formerly Twitter, Thursday afternoon, claiming Lyons came to his home and was captured on Ring doorbell footage that same night.

"Last night an armed killer made an attempt on my life at my home, which was recently doxed on this platform. The gunman carried a pistol, crossbow, and incendiary devices. I believe he intended to kill me," Fuentes wrote, adding that "the gunman broke into a neighbors home to evade police & killed two of their dogs."

He later shared video showing a man wearing a helmet and carrying a gun and crossbow outside Fuentes' home.

"The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time. He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells 'Yo Nick!'" Fuentes wrote, alongside the footage.

The killer parked his car in front of my house and approached my door with his pistol drawn and what appears to be a crossbow. I was livestreaming at the time.



He rings the door bell, tries the doorknob and yells “yo Nick!” pic.twitter.com/5y1LF3Dv56 — Nicholas J. Fuentes (@NickJFuentes) December 19, 2024

Police have not confirmed if Fuentes was targeted in the Berwyn incident nor did they say if the man seen in the footage was the same man involved in the police shooting. Fuentes was not harmed in the incident.