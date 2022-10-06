Fans on Twitter React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Chicago Harry Styles Concert

Just hours before Harry Styles was slated to start a six-show stay at the United Center as part of his ongoing "Love On Tour", United Center officials announced Thursday's show was canceled out of "an abundance of caution" due to an illness in the band or crew.
With fans camping outside the United Center Thursday morning in an effort to reserve a spot in line before the gates opened for tonight's scheduled show, the disappointment was immediate for many fans on Twitter.
United Center officials tweeted out the following statement Thursday afternoon, announcing the rescheduled date of Monday, Oct. 10, with all tickets for Thursday's concert remaining valid.
Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.
The Chicago leg follows a recently wrapped up six-show run in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas. The North American portion of Love on Tour will wrap up with a 15-show residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. from late October through mid November, located just outside Los Angeles.
Styles last performed in Chicago in Sept. 2021, where he performed to two sellout crowds at the United Center on back-to-back nights.
A month ahead of Styles' scheduled stay in Chicago, the cheapest tickets for the shows were priced at approximately $250 on the secondary market.
Styles' scheduled dates for the Chicago residency were Oct. 6, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15. Originally, Styles was scheduled for just five shows in Chicago before later adding the Oct. 15 date following the tour's initial announcement.
Thursday's concert will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for Monday's show. Ticketholders will receive emails from Ticketmaster with further information.