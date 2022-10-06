Fans on Twitter React to Last-Minute Cancellation of Chicago Harry Styles Concert

Just hours before Harry Styles was slated to start a six-show stay at the United Center as part of his ongoing "Love On Tour", United Center officials announced Thursday's show was canceled out of "an abundance of caution" due to an illness in the band or crew.

With fans camping outside the United Center Thursday morning in an effort to reserve a spot in line before the gates opened for tonight's scheduled show, the disappointment was immediate for many fans on Twitter.

i’ve been in chicago for 20 mins and found out harry styles rescheduled the concert to monday… say sike rn — bitzman (@bitzandpieces_) October 6, 2022

@Harry_Styles dawg if i leave for chicago tomorrow and find out my show is cancelled it’s over — liz (@stiIIincomplete) October 6, 2022

So upset the Harry styles concert in chicago got rescheduled :( — Kelci Faraci (@kiwikelshayy) October 6, 2022

IMAGINE FLYING TO CHICAGO TO SEE HARRY STYLES AND THEN THE CONCERT IS POSTPONED 5 HOURS BEFORE SHOW TIME HAHAHAHA IM FINE IT FINEEEEEE — trudz (@truu_chainz) October 6, 2022

Hey @Ticketmaster you going to be offering refunds for the people who can’t travel to Chicago *again* on Monday that have tickets for tonight’s cancelled @Harry_Styles show? Nice four-hour notice, too. — Justin C. Haase 🛫 (@jchaase) October 6, 2022

@Harry_Styles concert just got rescheduled for Monday😭😭 not my flight from Chicago being Sunday and now I can’t go🥺 there goes plane tickets and a concert ticket down the drain. — Kayleigh Riker (@KayleighRiker) October 6, 2022

$700 on a room, hours of travel and camping. $1300 for tickets. I can’t afford to come back — RaeRae (@RavenNeverless) October 6, 2022

Literally so disappointing. Flew 10+ hours and can’t come back. — summer ☀️ (@chilinarry) October 6, 2022

still standing outside of the box office, we should be honored for all the time we wasted out on the pavement and all the travels we went through. most people drove 6-12+ hours to be here. most of us can’t come back — vaeh 😃 (@wavyvaeh) October 6, 2022

This is almost as bad as when Zayn left one direction 💔 — yoonies⁷ 🏠 (@morejungkook) October 6, 2022

United Center officials tweeted out the following statement Thursday afternoon, announcing the rescheduled date of Monday, Oct. 10, with all tickets for Thursday's concert remaining valid.

Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s Harry Styles show on Thursday, October 6, 2022 at United Center has been rescheduled to Monday, October 10, 2022 due to band/crew illness. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/oqsoXiBvFB — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date. All additional show dates will play as scheduled. An email from Ticketmaster will be sent directly to ticket holders with more info. (2/2) — United Center (@UnitedCenter) October 6, 2022

Styles' residency-style "Love on Tour" has seen him play multiple dates at several large cities, including a 15-show stay at Madison Square Garden in New York from late August through late September.

The Chicago leg follows a recently wrapped up six-show run in Austin, Texas, where he performed on the campus of the University of Texas. The North American portion of Love on Tour will wrap up with a 15-show residency at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, Calif. from late October through mid November, located just outside Los Angeles.

Styles last performed in Chicago in Sept. 2021, where he performed to two sellout crowds at the United Center on back-to-back nights.

A month ahead of Styles' scheduled stay in Chicago, the cheapest tickets for the shows were priced at approximately $250 on the secondary market.

Styles' scheduled dates for the Chicago residency were Oct. 6, Oct. 8-9, Oct. 13-15. Originally, Styles was scheduled for just five shows in Chicago before later adding the Oct. 15 date following the tour's initial announcement.

Thursday's concert will be rescheduled for Monday, Oct. 10, and all previously purchased tickets will be honored for Monday's show. Ticketholders will receive emails from Ticketmaster with further information.