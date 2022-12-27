Fans Commend J.J. Watt on Twitter Upon Retirement Announcement

By Kristen Conti

Fans commend J.J. Watt upon retirement announcement originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

On Tuesday, Arizona Cardinals defensive end J.J. Watt announced his retirement via Twitter, saying “Koa’s first ever NFL game. My last ever NFL home game,” in reference to his son.

It’s safe to say fans are melancholic hearing about Watt’s plan to step away from the league:

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

But above all, NFL fans appreciate the amazing career run the defensive end had. Here’s what they have to say about Watt’s departure:

https://twitter.com/greggrosenthal?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@greggrosenthal yesterday saying I thought he should have JJ Watt ranked high on his list of free agents bc he was still playing so well. Always cool when your last memory of watching an elite player is thinking: Damn, heâs still got it.

— Mina Kimes (@minakimes) <a href="https://twitter.com/minakimes/status/1607768901668032513
https://twitter.com/hashtag/NFL?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#NFL. I'm sure you'll make a great mark in your family's life as well ð

— Brutally Honest Sports (@BrutallyHones) <a href="https://twitter.com/BrutallyHones/status/1607769945068433408

Fans are showing their appreciate for Watt’s career and impact on the league and franchise:

https://twitter.com/JJWatt?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@JJWatt got that pick 6
Thank you JJ ð«¡

— Josh Varela (@iAmJoshV) <a href="https://twitter.com/iAmJoshV/status/1607769943298170880
https://twitter.com/hashtag/Texans?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#Texans as much as I do if it wasnât for JJ Watt ð

Retire where it all began? ð https://t.co/AQor2IRtdN

— Jordan Pun (@Texans_Thoughts) <a href="https://twitter.com/Texans_Thoughts/status/1607768579163791362

The 33-year-old Wisconsin native has been a staple for the Cardinals since 2021 after spending 10 seasons with the Houston Texans. Watt was drafted by the Texans in the first round of the 2011 NFL Draft. 

During his career in the NFL, the defensive end earned three NFL Defensive Player of the Year Awards (2012, 2014, 2015) and the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year Award (2017). He is a five-time First-Team All-Pro (2012-2015, 2018) and two-time Second-Team All-Pro (2014, 2018), as well as five-time Pro Bowler (2012-2015, 2018) and a two-time NFL sacks leader (2012, 2015). 

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us