Fan Video Exposes Bears Soldier Field Issues Beyond the Grass, Seat Capacity

By Ryan Taylor

Fan video exposes Soldier Field issues beyond grass originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

The rain was impenetrable on Sunday for the Chicago Bears season opener versus the San Francisco 49ers. 

It rained all day in Chicago, making for a drenched field and soaked fans all around the stadium. Except, some fans got a little more wet than others.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
@jonathonkristopher

The rain couldnât be stopped at Solider field from the 200 level to the 100 level.Hey Loriâ¦this is a reason why the #chicagobears want a new stadium. Crazy day.#soliderfield #chicago #bears #fyp #fypã· #foryourpage

â¬ Waterfalls - TLC

Soldier Field needs to fix its drainage system throughout the stadium. A handful of fans suffered more rain than others. It's as if the fans were under those big buckets of water that dump periodically at water parks. 

RELATED: Sad 49ers fan drenched in hilarious scene after loss to Bears

Local

Target 20 mins ago

Iconic Toy Brand Agrees to Exclusive Partnership With Target

illinois tax relief 1 hour ago

Millions Could Be Getting Relief Checks From the State of Illinois. Are You One of Them?

This is yet another reason why Soldier Field is a bad stadium.

Filtering out rain would never be a problem at the Bears planned stadium in Arlington Heights because they plan to make it an "enclosed stadium" to block out poor weather an overflowing water. 

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us