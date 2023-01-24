Fan Sports Custom Connor Bedard Blackhawks Jersey at Canucks Game

Fan sports custom Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid a hard-watched game between the Blackhawks and Canucks, in which the Canucks won 5-2, one broadcast camera found a hilariously preemptive Hawks jersey in the crowd.

One fan took the liberty of claiming a Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey, well before the highly-anticipated NHL prospect enters the draft.

Bedard, 17, is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NHL draft. Some prognosticate his career in the NHL will amount to be one of the greatest of all time.

In three seasons in the WHL, Bedard has tallied 209 points on 102 goals and 107 assists. This season, in 33 games with the Regina Pats, he has 81 points on 39 goals and 42 assists.

As of this writing, the Hawks' chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the draft are set at 11.5 percent – the third-best chances behind the Colombus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks.

It's a bit of a long shot for the Vancouver native to land in Chicago. But, one can dream.

Or, stitch together a jersey, wishfully speaking his spot on the Blackhawks into existence.

