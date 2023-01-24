Fan Sports Custom Connor Bedard Blackhawks Jersey at Canucks Game

By Ryan Taylor

Fan sports custom Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Amid a hard-watched game between the Blackhawks and Canucks, in which the Canucks won 5-2, one broadcast camera found a hilariously preemptive Hawks jersey in the crowd. 

NBC Sports Chicago
Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

One fan took the liberty of claiming a Connor Bedard Blackhawks jersey, well before the highly-anticipated NHL prospect enters the draft. 

Bedard, 17, is expected to be the No. 1 overall selection in the upcoming NHL draft. Some prognosticate his career in the NHL will amount to be one of the greatest of all time. 

In three seasons in the WHL, Bedard has tallied 209 points on 102 goals and 107 assists. This season, in 33 games with the Regina Pats, he has 81 points on 39 goals and 42 assists. 

Local

Evanston 3 hours ago

Masked Men Attempt to Kidnap Evanston Teen in Broad Daylight, Police Say

Chicago Election 2023 4 hours ago

García Hits Airwaves, Vallas and Green Attack Lightfoot on Ethics in Chicago Mayoral Race

RELATED: Podcast: Are the Blackhawks ruining the tank?

As of this writing, the Hawks' chances of securing the No. 1 pick in the draft are set at 11.5 percent – the third-best chances behind the Colombus Blue Jackets and Anaheim Ducks. 

It's a bit of a long shot for the Vancouver native to land in Chicago. But, one can dream.

Or, stitch together a jersey, wishfully speaking his spot on the Blackhawks into existence. 

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Copyright RSN
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us