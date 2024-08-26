Chick-fil-A brought back a fan-favorite sweet treat to its menu's on Monday: a banana pudding shake.

Fans of the limited-time offering from the early 2010s havd been vocal in their pleas for the shake's return, exemplified by a pair of Change.org petitions from 2017 and 2018 with hundreds of signatures.

The flavor features Chick-fil-A “Icedream,” which is a soft-serve-style dessert, mixed with real bananas and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles, and topped with whipped cream and a cherry.

Additionally, folks can opt for the chain’s new Banana Frosted Coffee, which is a blend of cold-brewed coffee, Icedream, banana and vanilla wafer cookie crumbles.

Those aren't the only changes that debuted Monday.

The Honey Pepper Pimento Sandwich, which was first released last year, also returned to menus.

The sandwich, which debuted a new spicy option, features a Chick-fil-A filet drizzled with honey, topped with pimento cheese, and served on a warm, toasted bun with mild pickled jalapeños.

Customers can check the Chick-fil-A app or contact their local restaurant to find out if these items are on the menu near you.