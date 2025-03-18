Fan-favorite Chicago seafood restuarant opens 2nd location in the city

A beloved Chicago seafood spot known for its fried, Gulf-style shrimp has expanded to a second location, according to an announcement.

Haire's Gulf Shrimp, with its original location on the South Side of Chicago at 7448 S Vincennes Ave., opened an additional location the the city's South Loop to "meet growing demand," the announcement said.

The second location, at 1156 S. Jefferson St., opened in December of 2024, the announcement said, and features their "decades-old, secret and signature perfectly-seasoned and crispy Louisiana-style shrimp."

The Black-owned business also said it has expanded its menu to offer po-boy sandwiches alongside their "Southern staple" meal: Shrimp dinner with a side of spaghetti.

The restuarant was founded by Finnie Haire, the first Black food vendor at Comiskey Park -- now known as Rate Field -- the announcement said. Haire, known to the community as 'The Shrimp Man,' in the 1980s, passed away from kidney failure in 2021, the announcement said. The locations are now owned by Haire's wife, Aisha Murff.

The restaurant has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with more than 1,300 reviews, and is often hailed by social media influencers one of the best shrimp stands in Chicago.