Chicago Restaurants

Fan-favorite Chicago seafood restuarant opens 2nd location in the city

The restaurant's newest location, at 1156 S. Jefferson St. in the South Loop, opened in December of 2024

A beloved Chicago seafood spot known for its fried, Gulf-style shrimp has expanded to a second location, according to an announcement.

Haire's Gulf Shrimp, with its original location on the South Side of Chicago at 7448 S Vincennes Ave., opened an additional location the the city's South Loop to "meet growing demand," the announcement said.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The second location, at 1156 S. Jefferson St., opened in December of 2024, the announcement said, and features their "decades-old, secret and signature perfectly-seasoned and crispy Louisiana-style shrimp."

The Black-owned business also said it has expanded its menu to offer po-boy sandwiches alongside their "Southern staple" meal: Shrimp dinner with a side of spaghetti.

The restuarant was founded by Finnie Haire, the first Black food vendor at Comiskey Park -- now known as Rate Field -- the announcement said. Haire, known to the community as 'The Shrimp Man,' in the 1980s, passed away from kidney failure in 2021, the announcement said. The locations are now owned by Haire's wife, Aisha Murff.

The restaurant has a 4.5 star rating on Google, with more than 1,300 reviews, and is often hailed by social media influencers one of the best shrimp stands in Chicago.

Aurora Mar 12

Popular celebrity chef to open 2 Italian restaurants in Chicago suburbs

Chicago Restaurants Mar 12

Popular suburban steakhouse opens new Chicago location

chicago food Feb 24

‘The Bear' star Jeremy Allen White reveals his 2 favorite Chicago restaurants

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Restaurants
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us