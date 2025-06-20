Wrigley Field

Fan climbs Wrigley Field netting during Cubs game to retrieve bat

By Associated Press

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – JUNE 19: A fan climbs up the Wrigley Field netting to retrieve a bat that left the hands of Sal Frelick #10 of the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on June 19, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Griffin Quinn/Getty Images)

From villain, to superhero.

A fan was removed by security before returning to cheers on Thursday after he climbed Wrigley Field's protective netting near first base to retrieve a bat that slipped through Sal Frelick's grasp and became lodged there.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

The Milwaukee outfielder's bat got stuck about 10 feet up after a swinging strike in the top of the sixth.

Giving it his best Spider-Man effort, the fan clambered up the screen and pulled the bat into the seating area before being removed by guards.

Immigration 6 hours ago

Federal agents denied entry to Dodger Stadium parking lots, team says

Trump Administration 16 hours ago

Live updates: Trump relies on small circle of advisers as he weighs Iran strikes

He returned minutes later to cheers from the crowd of 41,078, the Cubs largest this season.

The Brewers went on to weather a late Cubs comeback, winning the series finale 8-7.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP
Copyright AP - Associated Press

This article tagged under:

Wrigley Field
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us