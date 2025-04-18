A famous TikTok food critic known for visiting small neighborhood restaurants across the country returned to one of his favorite restaurants in Chicago to give them a massive surprise.

Keith Lee announced on social media that he and his family teamed up with restaurant software company Toast to dish out $50,000 awards to various restaurants, seeking nominations from his followers for deserving spots.

With just one week left before the April 25 deadline arrived, Lee shared one of the surprises was given to Amici in the city's Buena Park neighborhood.

"Me and my family are currently in one of my favorite cities of all time: Chicago. And we're at one of my favorite restaurants of all time: Amici," Lee said in a video posted to his TikTok page. "Amici is one of my favorite restaurants because they do a lot of little things the right way in my opinion."

He cited the fact that the restaurant, at 3933 N. Broadway, is a "small, family-run business" that makes "everything fresh, with high-quality ingredients" as well as every dish being "made-to-order."

It isn't the first time Lee has stunned the Chicago restaurant.

In July, Lee stopped by the North Side eatery after the chef owner posted a video recommending he try it. The video showed the chef - a one-man show - cooking up a storm for what appeared to be an empty restaurant. In the video, he invited Lee to come by.

In true social media fashion, Lee -- whose videos reach more than 16 million followers -- answered.

The restaurant, Lee explained, specializes in putting a unique spin on the "Aranchini," which are typically Italian rice balls that are fried and stuffed with different meats and vegetables. At Amici, the stuffing ranges from traditional Italian to jerk chicken to birria.

"I, from the bottom of my heart, don't personally see why they are not 'round the corner," Lee said, referring to the lack of customers lined up.

When Lee went in to speak to the owner, the chef appeared surprised.

"What we wanted to do," Lee said, "was leave $3,000 to pay for anybody who comes to order and a $1,000 to you as a tip," Lee said.

A day later, the restaurant sold out of food.

"Thank you for all the love and support but even after doubling our production due to the amazing Keith Lee effect, we have quickly run out of food," a post on Amici's TikTok page said. "We will be closed the for the rest of the day to prepare for tomorrow and the days to come."

"We did not expect to be this busy and are extremely grateful that everyone is loving their food," the post, which had garnered more than 25,000 views went on to say.

In his latest visit, the owner was once again surprised to see Lee walk through his doors.

"Keith Lee again?!" he exclaimed in Lee's video.

@keith_lee125 The surprises keep coming 💕 Running a restaurant is hard work, so @Toast and I teamed up to show some love to @amici chicago who continues to show up for their community. There’s still a week left to nominate a restaurant to win $50k, and you could win $25k for nominating them. Official Rules apply. #itsthelittlethings #toastcontest ♬ original sound - Keith Lee

In the footage, the owner tells Lee things have been "better" since his last visit before Lee reveals the real reason for his visit.

"In our culture, we like to make sure our community is taken care of," Lee said. "And within that community, my family and Toast have teamed up to give you $50,000."

The restaurant's owner was brought to tears by the announcement.

In a post on Instagram following the announcement, the restaurant's ownership said they were "still speechless."

"@keith_lee125 you didn’t just walk into Amici… You walked into our hearts and changed our story," the message read. "From the first visit that brought us hope, to this moment that brought us tears — your kindness, your belief, and your $50K blessing means everything to us. This isn’t just support. This is life-changing. Thank you, from the bottom of our hearts — The entire Amici family."