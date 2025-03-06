Famous NY bagel shop from ‘Seinfeld,' ‘Sex and the City' opening in Chicago

A famous New York bagel shop will soon open its first Midwestern location in Chicago.
H&H Bagels -- the New York bagel shop widely recognized from episodes of "Seinfeld" and "Sex and the City" -- will open this year at 164 North Peoria Street inside The Row Luxury apartment building in Fulton Market, the bagel shop confirmed.
The shop's expansion to Chicago is part of a larger plan nationwide, with upcoming or new locations in Washington D.C., Tampa, Jacksonville, Santa Monica, Dallas, Knoxville and Boca Raton. In New York City H&H has five locations, along with outposts in the city's two major airports, the release said.
The bagels, baked on site all day, come in a number of familiar flavors, including Plain, Everything, Whole Wheat and Egg, the release said, and can be served plain, with a variety of cream cheese flavors or as a sandwich with spreads or smoked fish. H&H has maintained its original recipe and "artisanal water bagel method" for more than 50 years, the release said, where bagels are proofed, kettle-boiled, bathed in cold water and then oven baked.
H&H Bagels is one of several iconic New York eateries that have opened in Chicago recently, including Milk Bar and Prince Street Pizza.
