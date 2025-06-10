Chicago Bars

Famous Chicago cocktail bar closed ‘until further notice'

"While we don't have a set timeline yet, it is very much our intention to reach a resolution and make the necessary repairs to the building," a social media post from the bar said. "Until then, we will be closed until further notice"

The Violet Hour

The Violet Hour, one of Chicago's most famous and recognizable cocktail bars, is closed "until further notice" following weeks of building repairs and ongoing discussions with their landlord.

The bar, at 1520 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park, posted the updated on Facebook last week after a "temporary closure" for internal property repairs last month. Reports from local outlets said Violet Hour ownership cited plumbing issues as the main cause of the closure.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are.

Watch button  WATCH HERE

"While we don't have a set timeline yet, it is very much our intention to reach a resolution and make the necessary repairs to the building," the post said. "Until then, we will be closed until further notice."

The post went on to say the restaurant was working hard to resume service.

"We're committed to finding a resolution, a message on The Violet Hour website added. "Stay tuned."

The Violet Hour opened in 2007, and is known for being an influential leader in the Chicago cocktail scene. It won the James Beard Award in 2015 for Outstanding Bar Program, and frequently lands on "best bar lists" locally and across the U.S.

Local

Glenview 59 mins ago

Chicago man charged in armed robbery of Glenview couple caught on video outside their home

Aurora 1 hour ago

Suburban Aurora chiropractor charged with three more sexual assaults

The bar, behind a hidden, muraled door, also boasts famous "house rules," like no cell phones, no baseball hats, no Budweiser and no cosmopolitans.

The Violet Hour did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Newsletter button  SIGN UP

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bars
Dashboard
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today The Takeaway
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us