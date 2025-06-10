The Violet Hour, one of Chicago's most famous and recognizable cocktail bars, is closed "until further notice" following weeks of building repairs and ongoing discussions with their landlord.

The bar, at 1520 N. Damen Ave. in Wicker Park, posted the updated on Facebook last week after a "temporary closure" for internal property repairs last month. Reports from local outlets said Violet Hour ownership cited plumbing issues as the main cause of the closure.

"While we don't have a set timeline yet, it is very much our intention to reach a resolution and make the necessary repairs to the building," the post said. "Until then, we will be closed until further notice."

The post went on to say the restaurant was working hard to resume service.

"We're committed to finding a resolution, a message on The Violet Hour website added. "Stay tuned."

The Violet Hour opened in 2007, and is known for being an influential leader in the Chicago cocktail scene. It won the James Beard Award in 2015 for Outstanding Bar Program, and frequently lands on "best bar lists" locally and across the U.S.

The bar, behind a hidden, muraled door, also boasts famous "house rules," like no cell phones, no baseball hats, no Budweiser and no cosmopolitans.

The Violet Hour did not immediately respond to NBC Chicago's request for comment.