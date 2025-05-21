A suburban Chicago family is demanding changes to Illinois' controversial SAFE-T Act as the man accused of concealing their daughter's death walks free, awaiting trial.

Jose Luis Mendoza-Gonzalez pleaded not guilty during his arraignment Wednesday. He's facing multiple felony charges, including concealing the death of 37-year-old Megan Bos.

Stream NBC 5 for free, 24/7, wherever you are. WATCH HERE WATCH HERE

Bos' body was discovered in a storage container on Mendoza-Gonzalez' Waukegan property in April. She'd been missing for more than a month.

"This guy belongs in jail. Who does this? Who isn’t held accountable for their actions? For hiding a body for 51 days in a dumpster?" said Eric Bos, Megan's father.

The Bos family and their supporters held signs that read, "The SAFE-T Act isn't safe" outside the Lake County Courthouse Wednesday morning.

"At the end of the day, we're just seeking justice for Megan. That's why everybody's here," he said.

Mendoza-Gonzalez told police Bos consumed drugs at his home and overdosed while he was out of the room. Out of fear, he told police he hid her body in the basement before moving it to a storage container in the yard.

"We don’t know how she died. All we know is what he said," said Jennifer Bos, Megan's mom. "He said that she came over to do drugs. He said that she overdosed, and he said that he wasn't in the room."

"We don't know if any of that is true. And he's not being held before we find out if he had a hand in what happened to my daughter."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the news you need to know with the Chicago Catch-Up newsletter. SIGN UP SIGN UP

The Lake County Coroner's Office told NBC Chicago it is still waiting for complete toxicology, histology and autopsy reports to be completed.

Until then, the Bos family said the suspect should remain behind bars. However, under the SAFE-T Act, which took effect in 2023, Mendoza-Gonzalez's charges qualify for pre-trial release.

Illinois became the first state in the nation to eliminate cash bail with the SAFE-T Act, despite much debate among legislators and legal challenges that concluded with a ruling from the Illinois Supreme Court.

Under the bill, the state allows judges to determine whether individuals accused of a specific set of felonies and violent misdemeanors pose a risk to another individual, or to the community at large. Judges are also asked to determine whether the defendant poses a flight risk if released. If the judge makes any of those determinations, then the defendant may be held in jail prior to trial.

Supporters of the law said the elimination of cash bail was a step toward fairness in an unbalanced system, while opponents contended the law will neglect crime victims.

"What the courts must look at are two very important factors," said attorney Jorge Montes. "One, does the person present a risk to himself or does that individual present a risk to the community?"

"Number two, if the person presents a risk of flight."

Mendoza-Gonzalez's next court date is scheduled for August. A trial is set to begin Nov. 10.

"I may run into him in the courthouse because he's free. He's not in custody. I may see him checking in through security, or waiting in the hall, sitting in the galley waiting for court. I mean, it's just not right," said Jennifer Bos.