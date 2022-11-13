Family Unwavering in Quest for Justice 3 Years After Killing of Chicago Nurse

Three years since the killing of a Chicago nurse, his family, friends and community activists stood united at a vigil in his honor Sunday, pleading for answers about his death.

Frank Aguilar was walking on Nov. 12, 2019 in the Little Village community when someone in an SUV nearby opened fire, striking him in the chest, authorities said. At Sunday night's vigil, Aguilar's sister couldn't hold back tears as she talked about her loved one.

"He had so much more to do, and his life was taken unjustly," said Sharee Rangel. "We need to stop gun violence, there need to be stricter, tough, gun laws."

Aguilar was a nurse at Misericordia Heart of Mercy home. His family said he was walking in his scrubs, carrying a laundry basket as well as a bag with snacks for his nieces and nephews, when he was gunned down.

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

The following month, Armando Lopez, 19, was taken into custody in connection with Aguilar's murder and arrested on a charge of first degree murder. Detectives previously stated they believed Lopez was the driver of the vehicle involved in the shooting.

In Dec. 2019, authorities said a 13-year-old was a person of interest, but no charges were filed at the time. As of Sunday night, it remains unclear if there have been any recent developments in the case.

Police say Aguilar wasn't the intended target in the shooting.