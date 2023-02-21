Family Turning To The Public For Help For Father In Need Of Three Life-Saving Transplants

A father diagnosed with a rare genetic disorder is counting on the kindness of strangers to help him see his daughters grow up.

The Beard family of Rockton has gone through so much in the past few years, and are now hoping for a lifeline.

In 2018, Joey Beard received a diagnosis of a very rare genetic disorder called Stat 3 Gain of Function.

“I was born with this,” Beard said.

“Stat 3 gain is one of these genes that is in your body, and I make too much of it and that is the way that it is manifesting in my body through the auto immune process,” Beard told NBC 5.

He's been on dialysis for three and a half years.

With the disease progressing, he now needs three transplants: liver, kidney and bone marrow.

“Very few centers in United States are able to take these complex cases,” Dr. Andres Duarte, Director of transplants at Northwestern Hospital told NBC 5.

Joey’s wife, Hayley, is approved to give him 60 percent of her liver, which is capable of growing back. However, Beard still is searching for a living donor for both the kidney and bone marrow transplants.

“If we can get the bone marrow from the same person who donates the kidney, that might be the best immune phenomena that can happen for Joey,” Duarte said.

The couple is sharing their story on social media and everywhere they can to try and find that one person who could change their lives forever.

“It would be a miracle and it only takes one person to save my life,” Beard said.

Joey can receive a kidney from A or O blood types, but Northwestern is willing to do a paired exchange, so any blood types can register.



You can register at https://www.nmlivingdonor.org/ by clicking on "named recipient" on the donor type page and entering in his name, Joseph Beard.

To find out more visit the Beard’s Facebook Page.

Additionally, people can send cards and/or checks to the Beards' church:

Roscoe United Methodist Church

C/O Joseph Beard family

10816 Main St.

Roscoe, IL 61073